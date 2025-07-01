Sussex heatwave could lead to pricey dentist visits, experts warn

As Sussex gets soaring summer temperatures, residents are being urged to pay attention to more than just sunburn and hydration, because the heatwave could be damaging their teeth.

While most people associate hot weather with sunscreen, beach trips and cold drinks, very few consider the potential impact on their oral health. However, dentists say the rising heat could lead to a spike in tooth sensitivity, enamel damage and cavities if people aren’t careful.

Marc Porcar, CEO of health platform QRFY, spoke with Dr Robin Hanna, practice owner at Hampshire Dentists, to explore how everyday habits during a heatwave can quietly harm your smile.

One of the main concerns is dehydration. When the temperature climbs, it’s easy to become mildly dehydrated without realising it. This not only makes you feel overheated, but also reduces saliva production. Saliva plays a crucial role in oral health, it helps neutralise acids and washes away bacteria. Without enough of it, bacteria can thrive in the mouth, increasing the risk of tooth decay and gum disease.

Another summertime trap is the increase in sugary and acidic drinks. Many people reach for sports drinks, fruit juices, iced coffees or fizzy drinks when the sun comes out.

While refreshing, these beverages are often high in sugar and acid, both of which can wear down enamel and feed the bacteria that cause cavities. The damage is worsened when these drinks are sipped slowly throughout the day, exposing teeth to acids for longer periods.

Chewing ice, a common way to cool down, can also spell trouble. Although it might seem harmless, biting into ice puts sudden stress on your teeth. Our mouths are naturally warm, so the sudden cold can cause enamel to expand and contract, leading to micro-cracks.

If you have fillings or crowns, the risk is even greater, as they can expand at different rates than natural teeth, potentially causing fractures.

Hot, dry air and physical activity during the summer also mean people are more likely to breathe through their mouths.

This further dries out the mouth, reducing saliva and creating an ideal environment for bacteria to multiply, especially when combined with summer treats like ice cream and sugary drinks.

To protect your teeth during the heatwave, experts recommend drinking plenty of water instead of sugary beverages, avoiding chewing ice, and maintaining a solid oral hygiene routine. This includes brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, flossing daily, and rinsing with water after consuming anything acidic or sugary.

If you’re playing sports this summer, it’s also wise to wear a mouthguard to prevent any unexpected injuries.

“Getting outside and enjoying the sun is great for mental and physical health,” said Marc Porcar, “but many people don’t realise the added risks that may come with that change of scenery, be it from sunburn or increased risk of tooth decay.”

Dr Hanna added: “Summer should be full of smiles. Look after your teeth by drinking plenty of water, being cautious with ice, and limiting sugary foods and drinks whenever possible.

"If you do indulge, make sure to rinse your teeth with water straight afterwards, this helps to wash the sugar and acid away. Even though it’s hot, try to keep to your good all-year-round healthy habit of flossing daily and brushing two times a day for two minutes.

"After you brush, spit—don’t rinse with water. Let the toothpaste work its magic.”

As the Sussex heatwave sets in, it’s worth remembering that a healthy smile starts with good habits, even in the sun!