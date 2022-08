Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dog and craft show was scheduled to take place at West Wantley Farm in Storrington.

But the show organisers – Southdowns SAR 4 Lost Dogs – say that current temperatures are ‘far too hot for dogs.’

The event is to be rescheduled for another day to be finalised..

