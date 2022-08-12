Sussex Heatwave: Selsey RNLI cancel events in Lifeboat Week due to heatwave

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Selsey RNLI has cancelled events in its Lifeboat Week programme due to the ongoing heatwave.

Some of today’s (August 12) events for Selsey’s Lifeboat Week have been cancelled or postponed due to the hot weather.

The fireworks planned have been cancelled whilst the dog show has been postponed.

The Funfair and Kayak racing and the performance of the Selsey Shantymen will continue as planned.

In a post on Facebook, Selsey RNLI wrote: “In light of the current Met Office Amber Heat Warning and Very High level of the Fire Severity Index for this area, the Selsey Lifeboat Week organisers and Selstar Fireworks Ltd met to review the current conditions on Lifeboat Green and the weather forecast for Friday evening of onshore (Easterly) winds.

"Fireworks present a significant risk because of the wide firing range and potential fallout onto the Green causing a fire, it was mutually agreed to cancel the fireworks display.

"Separately, given the Amber Warning, the Fun Dog Show will be postponed.”