Sussex hedgerow planting is huge success

More than 2,000 trees were planted at four events organised by CPRE Sussex, with the final tree ‘whip’ going in on Sunday (February 25).

All the planting was carried out by CPRE Sussex volunteers, including teams from Seed digital marketing and A4labels.com.

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “Hedges are great for nature, landscape and climate. It's been huge amounts of fun planting with our brilliant volunteers.

"A massive thank you to farmer Kevin Hawes for hosting these events.”