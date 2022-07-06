A winery, a yacht club and the completion of a Grade I listed church are among 28 winners, while flintworker Duncan Berry of Berry Stonework Limited was announced as the 2022 Sussex Heritage Trust Person of the Year.

Announced on Wednesday, July 6 and presented by the Sussex Heritage Trust president Lord Egremont, the Awards celebrate excellence in conservation, restoration and new design across Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman Simon Knight said: “The Sussex Heritage Trust Awards highlights the fantastic traditional skills and crafts people we have in Sussex.

2022 Sussex Heritage Trust Person of the Year Duncan Berry with apprentice Callum Jackson.

"Much of the Trust’s work is to highlight and protect these much needed and, in some cases, endangered building conservation skills.

"It is fantastic to see such a worthy Sussex Heritage Person of the Year winner in Duncan Berry, who has done much to pass on his flint working craft to the next generation.

"Thank you to all who entered the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards and congratulations to all our winners and highly commended projects.

"My grateful thanks also goes to our headline sponsor, Irwin Mitchell”.

For more information about the awards, visit: www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk

See below for a full list of winners:

Building Craft Award

Lee Payne, Richard Soan Roofing Services for work to Southover Old House, Lewes

Liam O’Neill, Lion Roofing for work to Chichester Cathedral, Chichester

Commercial Award

Metior House, Ashdown Business Park, Uckfield

Natural Fit, St Agnes, Hove

The Star, Alfriston

Wiston Estate Winery, Washington

Ecclesiastical Award

Completion of Lancing College Chapel, Lancing

St Nicholas’ Church, Worth

Landscape and Gardens Award

Gardens at Manor Farmhouse, South Heighton

One Garden Brighton, Brighton

Sedlescombe Primary School Sensory Garden, Sedlescombe

The Shell House, Pitshill

Large Scale Residential Award

Circus Street, Brighton

Helen Misselbrook and Hazel Buck received judges’ special commendation for outstanding contribution to the project

Public and Community Award

Admiral Murray/Nelson Sculpture by Vincent Gray, Chichester

Arundel Bee Project, Pollinator’s Garden, Arundel

New Sixth Form Centre and Library, Worth School, Turners Hill

Rye Harbour Discovery Centre, Rye

Sussex Yacht Club, Shoreham-by-Sea

The Hermitage Shimmings Path Wall, Petworth

Small Scale Residential Award

Cross Farm Barn, Waldron

Dutch Barn and Viewing Tower at Sussex Prairies, near Henfield

Private Residence near Midhurst

Restoration of Grade II* listed House and Gardens, South Heighton

Seabreeze, Camber

Southview Farm, Pulborough

The Elms, Bosham

The Granary, Mayfield

The Sussex Heritage Person of the Year

Duncan Berry

South Downs Award

One Garden Brighton, Brighton

Highly Commended

Building Crafts Highly Commended

Carl Masters for Brick and Stonework to Country House

Commercial Highly Commended

The Black Barn, Duncton Mill, Petworth

Ecclesiastical Highly Commended

St Mary’s Church, Thakeham

Large Scale Residential Highly Commended

Bayside, Worthing

Cecil Norris House, Shoreham-by-Sea

Mid-Scale Residential Highly Commended

Green Mews, Hove

Public and Community Highly Commended

BHASVIC Elms Building, Hove

Bognor Regis Bandstand, Bognor Regis

Small Scale Residential Highly Commended

Ancient Woodland House, Kirdford

Barnfields House, Copsale

Black Timber House, Rodmell

Coastal House, Prinsted

Country House

Gohanna Lodges, Petworth

Grange Court, Bognor Regis

Hawksbury Cottage, Birdham

The Green, Newick

Woodside Avenue, Brighton

South Downs Award Highly Commended

Southview Farm, Pulborough