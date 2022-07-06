A winery, a yacht club and the completion of a Grade I listed church are among 28 winners, while flintworker Duncan Berry of Berry Stonework Limited was announced as the 2022 Sussex Heritage Trust Person of the Year.
Announced on Wednesday, July 6 and presented by the Sussex Heritage Trust president Lord Egremont, the Awards celebrate excellence in conservation, restoration and new design across Sussex.
Chairman Simon Knight said: “The Sussex Heritage Trust Awards highlights the fantastic traditional skills and crafts people we have in Sussex.
"Much of the Trust’s work is to highlight and protect these much needed and, in some cases, endangered building conservation skills.
"It is fantastic to see such a worthy Sussex Heritage Person of the Year winner in Duncan Berry, who has done much to pass on his flint working craft to the next generation.
"Thank you to all who entered the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards and congratulations to all our winners and highly commended projects.
"My grateful thanks also goes to our headline sponsor, Irwin Mitchell”.
For more information about the awards, visit: www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk
See below for a full list of winners:
Building Craft Award
Lee Payne, Richard Soan Roofing Services for work to Southover Old House, Lewes
Liam O’Neill, Lion Roofing for work to Chichester Cathedral, Chichester
Commercial Award
Metior House, Ashdown Business Park, Uckfield
Natural Fit, St Agnes, Hove
The Star, Alfriston
Wiston Estate Winery, Washington
Ecclesiastical Award
Completion of Lancing College Chapel, Lancing
St Nicholas’ Church, Worth
Landscape and Gardens Award
Gardens at Manor Farmhouse, South Heighton
One Garden Brighton, Brighton
Sedlescombe Primary School Sensory Garden, Sedlescombe
The Shell House, Pitshill
Large Scale Residential Award
Circus Street, Brighton
Helen Misselbrook and Hazel Buck received judges’ special commendation for outstanding contribution to the project
Public and Community Award
Admiral Murray/Nelson Sculpture by Vincent Gray, Chichester
Arundel Bee Project, Pollinator’s Garden, Arundel
New Sixth Form Centre and Library, Worth School, Turners Hill
Rye Harbour Discovery Centre, Rye
Sussex Yacht Club, Shoreham-by-Sea
The Hermitage Shimmings Path Wall, Petworth
Small Scale Residential Award
Cross Farm Barn, Waldron
Dutch Barn and Viewing Tower at Sussex Prairies, near Henfield
Private Residence near Midhurst
Restoration of Grade II* listed House and Gardens, South Heighton
Seabreeze, Camber
Southview Farm, Pulborough
The Elms, Bosham
The Granary, Mayfield
The Sussex Heritage Person of the Year
Duncan Berry
South Downs Award
Highly Commended
Building Crafts Highly Commended
Carl Masters for Brick and Stonework to Country House
Commercial Highly Commended
The Black Barn, Duncton Mill, Petworth
Ecclesiastical Highly Commended
St Mary’s Church, Thakeham
Large Scale Residential Highly Commended
Bayside, Worthing
Cecil Norris House, Shoreham-by-Sea
Mid-Scale Residential Highly Commended
Green Mews, Hove
Public and Community Highly Commended
BHASVIC Elms Building, Hove
Bognor Regis Bandstand, Bognor Regis
Small Scale Residential Highly Commended
Ancient Woodland House, Kirdford
Barnfields House, Copsale
Black Timber House, Rodmell
Coastal House, Prinsted
Country House
Gohanna Lodges, Petworth
Grange Court, Bognor Regis
Hawksbury Cottage, Birdham
The Green, Newick
Woodside Avenue, Brighton
South Downs Award Highly Commended
Southview Farm, Pulborough
