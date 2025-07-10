Sussex hidden gem: 13 photos of Arundel Castle Gardens in the summer sun

As the summer weather continues, here are some superb photos of Arundel Castle Gardens.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Tulip Festival all finished up at Arundel Castle Gardens, here’s a photo gallery showcasing some of the other amazing sights at the grounds.

This year, the festival showcased an astounding 110,000 tulips planted across the castle’s spectacular landscape and gardens, from the vibrant tropical borders to the beautiful soft English Herbaceous Borders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curated by Arundel Castle’s award-winning Head Gardener Martin Duncan, this year spotlighted over 120 tulip varieties, blending classic favourites along with newcomers.

Sussex hidden gem: fantastic photos of Arundel Castle Gardens in the summer sun

Among the highlights were tulips like Foxy Foxtrot, Daydream, Ballerina, Monsella, Blue Diamond, Ile de France and Grand perfection, alongside six spectacular multi-tiered arrangements showcasing more than 6,000 tulips.

Martin Duncan said: "It’s always an honour to bring the magic of the Tulip Festival to life at Arundel Castle."

Check out the gallery below.

Sussex hidden gem: fantastic photos of Arundel Castle Gardens in the summer sun

Sussex hidden gem: fantastic photos of Arundel Castle Gardens in the summer sun