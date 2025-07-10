Sussex hidden gem: 13 photos of Arundel Castle Gardens in the summer sun

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 10th Jul 2025, 17:04 BST
As the summer weather continues, here are some superb photos of Arundel Castle Gardens.

With the Tulip Festival all finished up at Arundel Castle Gardens, here’s a photo gallery showcasing some of the other amazing sights at the grounds.

This year, the festival showcased an astounding 110,000 tulips planted across the castle’s spectacular landscape and gardens, from the vibrant tropical borders to the beautiful soft English Herbaceous Borders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Curated by Arundel Castle’s award-winning Head Gardener Martin Duncan, this year spotlighted over 120 tulip varieties, blending classic favourites along with newcomers.

Sussex hidden gem: fantastic photos of Arundel Castle Gardens in the summer sunplaceholder image
Sussex hidden gem: fantastic photos of Arundel Castle Gardens in the summer sun

Among the highlights were tulips like Foxy Foxtrot, Daydream, Ballerina, Monsella, Blue Diamond, Ile de France and Grand perfection, alongside six spectacular multi-tiered arrangements showcasing more than 6,000 tulips.

Martin Duncan said: "It’s always an honour to bring the magic of the Tulip Festival to life at Arundel Castle."

Check out the gallery below.

Sussex hidden gem: fantastic photos of Arundel Castle Gardens in the summer sunplaceholder image
Sussex hidden gem: fantastic photos of Arundel Castle Gardens in the summer sun
Sussex hidden gem: fantastic photos of Arundel Castle Gardens in the summer sunplaceholder image
Sussex hidden gem: fantastic photos of Arundel Castle Gardens in the summer sun
Related topics:SussexArundel Castle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice