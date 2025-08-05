Sussex hospices receive one of the largest pots of money as government releases £75million

The government has released £75million for hospices across the England – and a Sussex group of three hospices has received one of the largest pots of money.

This is the largest cash injection yet, with more than 170 hospices receiving a share of the funding to ensure patients receive the highest-quality end-of-life care in comfortable, dignified surroundings.

It follows a £25million boost in February, already supporting urgent building repairs and creating warmer, homely spaces, and completes the government’s £100million investment confirmed in December.

Stephen Kinnock, minister for care, said: "End-of-life care is crucial to our 10 Year Health Plan and our fundamental shift of moving more care out of hospital and into the community. We will continue to support hospices so they can deliver their vital work."

Beccy Cooper with Amanda Fadero and Mike Rayner on a visit to St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing earlier this year

St Barnabas Hospices in Worthing has received £1,864,066 for the Southern Hospice Group, comprising St Barnabas House, Chestnut Tree House children's hospice near Arundel and Marlets in Hove.

Worthing West MP Beccy Cooper said: "St Barnabas are at the heart of our community, providing invaluable support for those with life-limiting conditions and their loved ones, and I’m delighted that this funding will help to make a real difference."

Other awards include £609,426 to St Catherine’s Hospice in Crawley, £537,573 to St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Eastbourne, £440,829 to St Michael’s Hospice in St Leonards-on-Sea, £423,855 to St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Bosham and £234,096 to St Peter and St James Hospice in North Chailey.