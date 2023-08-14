Sussex is the safest place to live for over 50s, new research suggests

Compiled by the team at Saga Exceptional, the research compares 43 regions in England and Wales in a bid to discover the safest place to live for those over 50. Each region was judged in accordance with several criteria, including: highly rated activities, burglary rates, average house price, square miles per pub, and average age.

Sussex came out on top, with just 0.3 burglaries per 1,000 households, considerably below the 6.4 national average. The region is also well-suited to pub crawls, with just 1.13 square miles between each pub, on average. Suffolk came out second for safety, with 2.38 offences per 1,000 homes, and South Wales came in tenth, with 2.93 offences.