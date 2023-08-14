Sussex is the safest place to live for over 50s, new research suggests

Compiled by the team at Saga Exceptional, the research compares 43 regions in England and Wales in a bid to discover the safest place to live for those over 50. Each region was judged in accordance with several criteria, including: highly rated activities, burglary rates, average house price, square miles per pub, and average age.
Sussex came out on top, with just 0.3 burglaries per 1,000 households, considerably below the 6.4 national average. The region is also well-suited to pub crawls, with just 1.13 square miles between each pub, on average. Suffolk came out second for safety, with 2.38 offences per 1,000 homes, and South Wales came in tenth, with 2.93 offences.
So it’s not just in terms of safety that Sussex comes out well; it was also considered a great place to live for older residents, with an overall suitability score of 54.1 per cent. That makes it the 33rd most suitable area – just above Gloucestershire, and just below Warwickshire, in a list topped by Devon and Cornwall, with a suitability score of 79.8 per cent, and rounded off by Cleaveland, with a score of 35.6 per cent.