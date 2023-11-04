Sussex leisure centres and swiming pools benefit from £20 million funding - including Seaford, Crawley, Brighton, Bexhill and Hastings businesses
The support fund was announced at the March Budget to support facilities with swimming pools, with the first £20 million going to pools and leisure centres most at risk of closure or significant service reduction.
Those that have benefitted across the county include: Seaford Head Swimming Pool; Bexhill Leisure Pool; Summerfields Leisure Centre in Hastings; K2 Crawley, and Prince Regent Swimming Complex, King Alfred Leisure Centre and St Luke's Swimming Pool in Brighton.
Operating costs including, but not limited to, heating, alongside general inflationary pressure has increased considerably over recent months, with local authorities facing greater challenges to make ends meet as a result.
The funding aims to help with the recent rise in energy costs, such as paying towards immediate maintenance costs, heating and pool chemicals.
It also supports the Government’s ambition to get 3.5 million more people active by 2030.
Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said: “Leisure centres and pools are vital for millions of people to stay fit and healthy, and we know that many public swimming pools are experiencing greater pressure due to increased operating costs.
“We have heard their concerns and have stepped in to help them make ends meet with £20 million immediate relief, and a further £40 million to help improve sustainability of public swimming pools over the long term.
"This is part of our support for grassroots sports facilities with more than £400 million in order to achieve our ambitious target of getting 3.5 million more people active by 2030.”
Over the coming months the recipients of the further £40 million will be announced.
This part of the fund will be made available for investment in making the pools and leisure centres more energy efficient, including funding new heating systems and energy saving interventions. This is intended to help the long term energy and financial resilience of the sector.
Across the country, 196 leisure centres and swimming pools in 103 local authorities will benefit from the funding, supporting over 23 million swims a year collectively.