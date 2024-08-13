Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of Sussex locations feature in a new dog-friendly travel guide by Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR).

GTR – the UK’s largest rail network – is encouraging urban dog owners to take their four-legged friends on a day trip this summer.

“The new guide comes as new research reveals one in ten admitted they've never taken them to the beach or countryside for a walk,” a spokesperson for the rail network said.

“One in five respondents also admit to taking their dog(s) outside for 30 minutes or less each day.”

GTR – which runs Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Great Northern services – is also calling on dog owners to swap the city for more scenic destinations this summer, after research revealed one in ten urban dwellers (11 per cent) say they never take their dog to the beach or countryside for a walk outside of their local area.

These are the ‘paw-fect destinations’ to visit by train if you have a dog:

– Hove: “Perfect for those who appreciate serene seafront walks, Hove boasts plenty of dog-friendly beach spots, together with sections of West and East Brighton. This includes West Hove (in front of Hove Lagoon from beach hut 457, east to beach hut 376), Central Hove (south of the bowling greens from beach hut 212, eat to beach hut 153), East Hove (beach in front, and one beach to the east of Hove Lawns Cafe), West Brighton (beach in front of the Peace Statue and Meeting Place Cafe, and east to the large groyne with the life-ring) and East Brighton (south of the Volks Railway Aquarium Station and running east, all the way to the Marina wall).”

– Littlehampton – “Home to sandy beaches and a bustling marina, Littlehampton West Beach allows dogs with no restrictions, while East Beach can be visited, but outside of the East Pier to Norfolk Road area.”

– Chichester (West Wittering) – “Surrounded by beautiful, natural landscapes, dogs are allowed outside of the Blue Flag bathing zone between groynes numbered 14a to 18, which corresponds to the area in front of the beach huts – providing lots of ample beach space free for dogs outside of this to explore.”

– Rye (Camber Sands): “The town itself is packed with history and quaint cobbled streets and dogs are also welcome to visit Camber Sands and are permitted outside of the marked, zoned areas during peak times. This is clearly signposted at the beach, indicating where dogs are allowed.”

– Worthing: “One of the biggest seaside towns on the South Coast, dogs are allowed on all beaches in Adur and for Worthing specifically, dogs are only excluded between Heene Road and Splash Point rocks during peak times.”

– Banstead: “Lots of sprawling countryside to explore, plus dogs are permitted in the idyllic and organic Lavender Farm and fields but must be on leads.”

– South Downs: “With stunning views to the sea and across the Weald, dogs are welcome on the many walking routes around the rolling hills of South Downs, accessible by stations in Lewes, Southease and Amberley.”

– St Albans: “A picturesque town with historic buildings, St Albans holds over 100 businesses which are dog friendly all year round, plus its popular Verulamium Park and lake, which spans over 100 acres, are great for dog walks too.”

– Eastbourne: “Ideal for families, this stunning but quieter resort town has many options for dog walks and great beach experiences. Areas to visit with furry pals include Holywell and Falling Sand beaches.”

– Hitchin: “Another great area showcasing a beautiful lavender field – plus, just like Banstead, dogs are allowed anywhere on the farm as long as they are kept on leads. What’s more, Hitchin has a dedicated dog park, offering the perfect setting for dogs to run free.

Dog behaviour and training consultant, Carolyn Menteith, teamed up with GTR to share the benefits of getting furry friends outside to explore new areas.

Dog Behaviour and Training Consultant, Carolyn Menteith, has teamed up with GTR to promote the benefits of getting dogs outdoors and to new environments.

Carolyn said: “Just like us, many dogs can get bored with their often-dull daily routine and same-old walks and welcome a total change of scenery from time to time.”

“While some dogs are homebodies and love their regular routine, others love nothing more than getting out and about discovering new places and being part of family day trips and holidays.

"These fun shared experiences all serve to deepen the bond between dogs and their owners and can even help prevent some of the behaviour problems that can often arise in dogs due to boredom. It's easy to think that you can’t get out and about with your dog if you don’t have a car – but that isn’t the case at all, proven by the many destinations that GTR is promoting in its new guide.”

Jenny Saunders, customer services director at GTR, added: “We want to inspire dog owners to venture beyond their local parks and experience the variety of outdoor destinations that the UK has to offer.

“Our dog-friendly trains and new Blue Wag Guide make it easy and convenient for dog owners to plan a day out. We’re excited to increase awareness of the many dog-friendly beaches and countryside locations accessible on our network.”

There are some great deals available for people travelling by train with GTR this summer, including Kids for £2 where children under 16 can travel for just £2 off-peak with an adult. Railcards also offer discount to people aged between 16 and 30, as well as 60 and over. There are also no booking fees when tickets are bought directly from the Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express or Great Northern websites.

Embrace the great outdoors with your loyal companion and discover the hidden gems of the UK’s coastline and countryside with GTR’s ‘Blue Wag’ travel guide.