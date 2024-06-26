Sussex man among four arrested on suspicion of trespassing on Rishi Sunak's constituency home
and live on Freeview channel 276
A police spokesperson said the men remain in police custody for questioning after being apprehended and detained on suspicion of aggravated trespass just after 12.40pm.
The Chichester man was arrested alongside a 21-year-old from Manchester, a 52-year-old from London and a 43-year-old from Bolton. A police spokesperson said the men were apprehended within one minute of entering the Prime Minister’s Kirby Sigston residence.
It comes shortly after a video, released by pressure group Youth Demand, showed a young man defecating in a lake on what appeared to be Sunak’s property.
The pressure group is committed to preventing all new gas and oil licences in the UK, and demanding both the Conservatives and the Labour Party commit to a two-way arms embargo on Israel.
In a statement, the pressure group said the incident was an act of ‘dirty protest’ in response to the UK government’s alleged sale of weapons to Israel. “(Ordinary people) are Sick of the crumbling schools, sewage in our rivers, collapsing NHS, 4.3 million children in poverty, more foodbanks than McDonalds, weapons sales to a country committing genocide with over 35,000 civilians murdered in Gaza and the licensing of new oil and gas whilst the world burns,” it added.
Following the incident, a Downing Street spokesperson told the BBC: “ "The prime minister thanks the police for their swift response to keep him and his family safe.
"As this is a live police investigation, further queries should be direct to the relevant police force."