Sussex man among four arrested on suspicion of trespassing on Rishi Sunak's constituency home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 20-year-old man from Chichester was among four people arrested yesterday (June 25) for trespassing on the Prime Minister’s constituency home, North Yorkshire Police have said.

A police spokesperson said the men remain in police custody for questioning after being apprehended and detained on suspicion of aggravated trespass just after 12.40pm.

The Chichester man was arrested alongside a 21-year-old from Manchester, a 52-year-old from London and a 43-year-old from Bolton. A police spokesperson said the men were apprehended within one minute of entering the Prime Minister’s Kirby Sigston residence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes shortly after a video, released by pressure group Youth Demand, showed a young man defecating in a lake on what appeared to be Sunak’s property.

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The pressure group is committed to preventing all new gas and oil licences in the UK, and demanding both the Conservatives and the Labour Party commit to a two-way arms embargo on Israel.

In a statement, the pressure group said the incident was an act of ‘dirty protest’ in response to the UK government’s alleged sale of weapons to Israel. “(Ordinary people) are Sick of the crumbling schools, sewage in our rivers, collapsing NHS, 4.3 million children in poverty, more foodbanks than McDonalds, weapons sales to a country committing genocide with over 35,000 civilians murdered in Gaza and the licensing of new oil and gas whilst the world burns,” it added.

Following the incident, a Downing Street spokesperson told the BBC: “ "The prime minister thanks the police for their swift response to keep him and his family safe.