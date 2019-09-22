Sussex man's 'lucky escape' after being stabbed several times and run over

Police are investigating an incident in which a Sussex man was stabbed and run over.

At 3.30am on Saturday (September 21) a 31-year old Brighton man was in Norwich Drive, Bevendean, when he was stabbed several times to the body and was run over by a car which then drove away, police said.

Sussex Police

He received treatment at the Royal Sussex County Hospital but was discharged from hospital later on the dame day.

Detective Sergeant Sebastian Day said: "The victim is very fortunate that his injuries were not more serious.

"We are keen to speak to anybody who witnessed or heard the incident or who has any information relating to it. If you can help please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 239 of 21/09.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."