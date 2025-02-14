Drainage supervisor Kevin Green, 43, has completed four marathons but is looking for a different challenge.

He explained: “On Friday, June 20 at 4am, I am going to attempt to walk the entire South Downs way (100 miles) continuously from Winchester to Eastbourne.

"No sleeping, no stopping but one hell of an adventure. This will be without any shadow of doubt one of the hardest things I have ever attempted but there are reasonings for attempting this.

"A very close friend of mine Jennie Bennett was diagnosed with breast cancer last year at the age of 39. Fortunately with an incredible attitude and desire to beat it she fought her battle and very pleased to say just before her 40th birthday had the news that she was cancer free.

"This has inspired me try and raise money for Breast Cancer UK.”

Kevin, a lifelong Worthing resident, works near the end of point of his challenge in Eastbourne.

He added: “I thought why not let's give it a go. It keeps dawning on me how hard it's gonna be but I'm really looking forward to it.

"It's gonna be good fun and hopefully raise a few quid on the way as well.

"I've done marathons for various charities over the years. I'm just a normal bloke I'm not a runner or anything like that.

“There's loads of organised events out there but I thought I'll just do my do my own one. The date I chose hopefully will give me the maximum amount of daylight hours when walking through the night.”

Kevin said people fighting against cancer are ‘going to hell and back’ – and he will have them in mind when he is completing the challenge.

He said: “They've got a much greater challenge ahead of them so if I can do anything to help them, then that's fantastic and just a small token of my appreciation [to Breast Cancer UK].”

If you would like to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/page/kevin-green-1737621375619

