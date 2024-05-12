Sussex motorists warned to watch out for deer on roads as peak season continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists all over Sussex have been urged to keep an eye out for deer over the weeks to come.

Although deer cross the roads all year round, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said their presence peaks in April and May, when young deer start to disperse from breeding areas. Motorists have been warned to take care, as a result, especially around dawn and dusk, when the animals are more likely to be on the move.

"If a deer crosses in front of you, it is likely that another will follow. If it is safe to do so, slow right down or stop and wait. Deer are unpredictable so drive with caution,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

"Deer often cross the roads in the same locations. Deer warning signs are put up where deer are known to cross regularly. When you see a warning sign or are travelling through a heavily wooded stretch of road, you should slow down, stay alert and be prepared to stop.

Keep an eye out for deer on the roads. Photo: Sussex Police