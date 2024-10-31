Sussex MP shares Fire Service warning over dangerous Halloween costumes

Halloween costume warning

Sussex MP Helena Dollimore is backing a warning about potentially lethal Halloween outfits as children get ready to go out trick or treating tonight.

The MP for Hastings and Rye, shared advice from the National Fire Chief’s Council and Child Accident Prevention Trust over Halloween costume safety, urging people to follow it.

The Child Accident Prevention Trust has released a publicity campaign with the title ‘Be careful what you wear when you're out to scare.’

A spokesperson said: “Some fancy dress costumes are highly flammable so they can ignite almost instantly and burn fast. Try to buy from a reputable store or website. Cheap costumes may not meet UK safety standards. Look for a costume with a UKCA or CE mark, also look for a label that says: “This garment has undergone additional safety testing for flammability".

"Always remind children to stay well away from naked flames and other heat sources.”