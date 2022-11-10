Sussex MS Centre events manager faces fear of heights to support the Southwick-based charity

Ali Dunn joined the centre in Southwick as a support officer in July 2019, having worked for the NHS for 20 years.

She abseiled the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth to raise money for the centre's work with people in Sussex living with multiple sclerosis and has so far collected more than £1,170.

Ali said: "It was a fantastic day and I am eternally grateful to everyone that sponsored me. For those of you that know me and for those of you that don't, I'm absolutely petrified of heights – don't even like going across a bridge.

Ali Dunn abseiling the Spinnaker Tower. Picture: Christopher Fox-Walker

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, I thought that if someone with MS can abseil 350ft down the Spinnaker Tower, than surely I can. With that in mind, I decided to take on this challenge and conquer my fear of heights but most importantly to raise much-needed funds for our wonderful MS centre.

"I feel so fortunate to work for such a wonderful place. I felt welcomed and loved from the minute I walked through the door and I have never looked back.

"Honestly, it is the best place ever, the staff, trustees, volunteers and, of course, the members are so caring, positive and full of hope. Whenever I talk about the centre, I talk about it as my second family because that is what it feels like to me, a very special place, full of very special people.

"Sussex MS Centre is an integral part of our community here in Southwick. It provides a safe haven for people to come Monday to Friday to enjoy all sorts of activities, or if you want, just a cup of tea and a chat. As a charitable organisation being self funded, it must be supported financially, so we rely on the support of our fundraisers to keep the doors open."

Advertisement Hide Ad