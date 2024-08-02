Sussex musician who has played with Paul McCartney, Jimmy Page and Joe Strummer set to perform rare local gig

This led to a recording contract with Apple Records and recordings with Paul McCartney on piano and James Taylor on guitar. He then toured and wrote with the Moody Blues supporting them at the Albert Hall at the age of 19.

A multi-instrumentalist singer songwriter with a unique style, Tymon, who lives in Hastings, East Sussex, was a close friend and long-time collaborator of the late great Joe Strummer. They met in the early 70’s. Dogg taught Strummer to play the guitar and they played together initially in the mid seventies in the band the 101ers, including a support slot for the Sex Pistols before Strummer left to join the Clash. Dogg also wrote and performed lead vocals on the classic folk punk song Loose this Skin on the Clash Sardinista album and later played with the Mescaleros.

Dogg has released numerous solo albums and a self titled solo album in 1975 to critical acclaim. In recent years he has split his time between England and Spain recording with the band The Dacoits and producers Youth and Jose Sanchez.

He performs in his adopted home town of Hastings tonight (Friday August 2) at the Electric Palace in High Street, Old Town.. For tickets go to Electricpalacecinema.com.

Have you read? Watch video of rats invading bird feeder in St Leonards garden

Have you read? Hastings primary school rated as excellent

1 . Tymon Dogg Tymon Dogg Photo: supplied

2 . Tymon Dogg Tymon Dogg Photo: supplied