An NHS nurse who worked in Chichester will be struck off – pending an appeal – after using racist slurs, according to a document published by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

Jaden Rachel Dios Hole – who was employed as a ward manager on a low secure mental health ward at The Chichester Centre – was accused of making a string of offensive comments between 2017 and 2020, the document stated.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) launched a misconduct investigation in October 2023, with a hearing concluding in December 2024.

The disciplinary panel was told that Hole called a black colleague the N-word, claimed one worker would receive a sick note from a 'witch doctor', asked a colleague if he was 'from the plantation' and other if they are ‘some sort of Nazi’, the document added.

Jaden Rachel Dios Hole – who was employed as a ward manager on a low secure mental health ward at The Chichester Centre (pictured) – was accused of making a string of offensive comments between 2017 and 2020. Photo: Google Street View

The panel heard that BAME Network was ‘one of the diversity groups’ within the trust and that Hole ‘was the leader’ of the LGBTQ+ Network.

The document about the case read: “The charges arose whilst you were employed as a ward manager on The Hazel Ward, a low secure mental health ward at The Chichester Centre, by the Sussex Partnership NHS Trust.

"The allegations were made by or relate to people who worked in the team that you managed. You had been the ward manager of Hazel Ward since August 18, 2014.

"Concerns were raised under the trust’s ‘raising concerns’ policy that you allegedly made a number of comments that were racially offensive or abusive.

"You were suspended from the trust following the local investigation and a referral to the NMC was received on May 24, 2021.”

Seven charges were then either admitted by Hole or proven following the NMC hearing, according to the document.

These were:

1) Around 2015/2016/2017 spoke to Colleague A using words to the effect: “Who are you? The man from the plantation?”;

2) Around December 2018, at a restaurant with work colleagues, spoke to Colleague C, using words to the effect ‘Are you some sort of Nazi?’;

3) Around October 2018/2019 whilst out with work colleagues, spoke to Colleague A using words to the effect that Colleague A was “My n****”’;

4) Around June 2020 after Colleague B called in sick, used words to the effect ‘I wonder which witch doctor she was going to get that sick note from’;

5) On an unknown date, spoke to Colleague A using words to the effect: ‘Have you met your lot yet?’ and ‘You know, your BAME members’;

6) On an unknown date after being challenged for putting a white sheet over your head to scare a BAME colleague, used words to the effect ‘I was hardly one of the Ku Klux Klan was I? it’s just a ghost outfit’;

7) On an unknown date after an intoxicated patient demonstrated challenging behaviour, used words to the effect ‘Why are you surprised when three black men go to get him!’

The document added: “Mr Hussain-Dupré [representing the accused] submitted that Ms Hole accepted that her conduct fell below the required standard and that the words used were insensitive and caused offence.”

Hole claimed her use of the N word was in reference to a Snoop Dog song but the panel concluded that the remark was 'racially abusive'.

As a result, Hole has been given an interim suspension order of 18 months but – if no appeal is made – this will be replaced by the striking off order 28 days after Hole was sent the decision of the hearing in writing.

The document read: “The alleged conduct is so serious that if there is no restriction on the professional’s practice the public may not feel able to trust the professions we regulate (bearing in mind that it will be relatively rare for an interim order to be justified solely in the public interest).

"The panel was satisfied, in light of its findings, that an interim order is necessary in the public interest. The panel had regard to the seriousness of the facts found proved and the reasons set out in its decision for the substantive order in reaching the decision to impose an interim order.”