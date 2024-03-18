Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The study, by personal injury expert Claims.co.uk, analysed NHS data from England’s 42 Integrated Care Boards (ICB) on GP appointments from July 2021 to December 2023 to identify the one with the longest wait times based on the percentage which took more than 22 days.

It found that Sussex is among the top 10 locations nationwide with the longest GP wait times in the country – placing at number eight in the data.

In Sussex, 7.24 per cent of GP appointments took longer than 22 days to take place after being booked. This means a total of 882,141 appointments, out of just over 12 million, faced delays.

Sussex came out above multiple locations across the country, including Dorset, Norfolk, Waveney, and Gloucestershire – with the latter seeing 12.29 per cent of its GP appointments face delays.

A spokesperson for Claims.co.uk said: "Reports indicating extensive wait times for GP appointments in regions like Gloucestershire, Dorset, and Norfolk and Waveney are troubling.

"These prolonged waits not only inconvenience patients but also pose potential risks to their health outcomes.

“Timely access to primary healthcare services is essential for early intervention and prevention of health issues.