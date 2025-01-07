Sussex novelist Dame Jacqueline Wilson to visit Lewes after being awarded GBE in New Year Honours list
Dame Jacqueline Wilson will visit Lewes Library on Saturday, January 25 (11am-1pm) for A Celebration of The Family from One End Street.
She will also be at Lewes Literary Society’s Celebration of Eve Garnett on Sunday, January 26, at All Saints Centre, Lewes (2.30pm).
Lewes Library said: “We are delighted to welcome Dame Jacqueline Wilson to Lewes Library to celebrate ‘The Family from One End Street’ by Eve Garnett. This classic story of a working class family was awarded the Carnegie Medal as the best children's book of 1937. Still in print, the author’s illustrations show recognisable locations in Lewes, where she lived for many years. Dame Jacqueline will talk about the importance of the book to her, and how Eve Garnett’s work has influenced her own stories.”
Both events are now fully booked and come after Dame Jacqueline Wilson was awarded a GBE in the New Year Honours list. Dame Jacqueline, from Polegate, was made Dame Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire for services to literature. She said she was ‘absolutely amazed’ in an interview with the BBC.
