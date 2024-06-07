Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Sussex nurses have been recognised with top honours by the Royal College of Nursing in its 2024 Awards.

Celebrating the very best in nursing, the annual RCN Awards present Fellowships, Honorary Fellowships and Awards of Merit to those who have made an outstanding contribution to nursing.

East Sussex nurse Jason Warriner, a leading public health nurse whose career has specialised in HIV, sexual health, homelessness, and substance addiction, has been recognised as an RCN Fellow. RCN Fellowship is the highest honour the RCN can give to a member. Fellows are inspirational leaders who have made an exceptional contribution to nursing and improving health care.

Gill Tanner, Senior Sister for Quality and Practice Development at Eastbourne District General Hospital, has been recognised with Commendation in the Learning Representative of the year category for her exceptional contribution to the RCN. Selected from all of the Learning Representatives in the UK, this commendation recognises those who have made a difference in their workplace and shown outstanding commitment to the RCN and its members.

Jason said: “Receiving this award is the highlight of my career. It an opportunity to reflect on my achievements and recognise some of the amazing people I have worked with over the years who have supported and encouraged me. I look forward to working with other RCN Fellows and continue contributing to the development of nursing especially public health nursing and addressing health and social inequalities”

Gill said: “What a surprise and a privilege to receive this commendation. I am passionate about education and learning for all, no matter where they work. All I can say is that nursing is not what I do, it is who I am!”

Ellen McNicholas, RCN South East Regional Director, said: “These awards will be of no surprise to those who know and work with Jason and Gill.

“I am delighted for both of them – the warm welcome and congratulations they have received from colleagues has been wonderful to see.”