Sussex Olympian provides great advice to his old school near Crawley

Sussex Olympic silver medallist Tom Mitchell has offered some wonderful words of advice to his old school’s latest rugby international and any young sportsperson with ambitions of taking their game to the next level.

Mitchell, who was Head Boy at Worth School in 2006, went on to captain the Great Britain rugby sevens squad to silver medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. He also skippered his country at the Tokyo Olympics, which were held in 2021.

Those two achievements were the pinnacles of an outstanding rugby career, which included playing for England Students and Great Britain Students while at Oxford University. He was also one of four nominees for the 2014 World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year award.

Tom Mitchell at Worth School with his silver medal from the Rio Olympics

During the recent Easter holidays, current Worth School 1st XV player Felix Bateman-Champain made his England U18s debut at the Six Nations Festival in Italy, starting the fixture against Scotland and then winning a second cap against Georgia.

Asked what any young sportsperson needs to do to turn such success at junior level into a successful career Mitchell, who was born and brought up in Sussex, said: “Any success at any level is there to be celebrated. But it is important to try to tease out the learning that helped create that success. What did I do well? What wasn't so good? Where did I get lucky? (always a bit of this!).

“Once we first get a taste of the bright lights of big things, it can prompt us to think big, dreaming of what might be. That is amazing. Dream big! But it is important to keep working on the next steps as that is what will get to the dream.

“What’s more, the exciting bit is never the end result, whether you want the full England caps, the Olympics or the British and Irish Lions spot, the achievement is only as good as the journey. So be where your feet are. My best success along the way arrived when I was enjoying the moment.”