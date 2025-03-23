Sussex parents reunite with paramedics who saved baby daughter's life

Two parents from Sussex have thanked the ambulance team who brought their baby daughter ‘back from the brink’ after she suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at home.

Seven-month-old Chloe Jackson collapsed in April last year, prompting a desperate call to 999 from Chloe’s parents Heather and Joe.

Thanks to the swift actions of emergency call handler Beth Panton and South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) paramedics, Chloe received the critical CPR and emergency care that ultimately saved her life.

The Jackson family recently had the opportunity to reunite with paramedic Kate Davies, emergency care support worker, Zoe Dean and associate ambulance practitioner, Hili-Blue Pate, at Brighton Make Ready Centre to express their heartfelt gratitude to them.

Heather, Joe and Chloe with the ambulance team. Photo: SECAmb

Chloe’s parents said: “The actions of both the operator and ambulance crew undoubtedly saved Chloe’s life.

“Without the call handler, Chloe would not have received the immediate and effective CPR which kept her alive until the crew arrived. We’ve been told by multiple doctors how instrumental the crew’s actions were in her survival. They did an exceptional job in what was a rare scenario."

Once Chloe was stabilised, she was blue-lighted to the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton before being transferred to a specialist’s children’s unit in London.

Further investigations revealed she had an extremely large cardiac fibroma which is a rare tumour in her left ventricle which causes life-threatening arrhythmias.

Specialist surgeons at Great Ormond Street Hospital went on to perform a complex surgery to remove 92 per cent of the tumour while preserving her heart function. Remarkably, Chloe made a strong recovery, and was discharged just a week later, showing no signs of neurological damage.

Chloe’s parents added: “She has not had any arrhythmias since surgery and her heart has fully recovered from both the arrest and the operation.

“We hope the team understands just how vital their roles were in getting us to where we are today.

"She would not be here without them.”