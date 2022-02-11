Sussex parents warned about danger of children playing near electrical substations

The UK’s biggest electricity distributor has issued a warning to never treat substations as potential play areas.

It also stresses that children should always be careful near overhead power lines.

Debbie Chachulski, safety advisor said, “We would always encourage parents to consider their children’s electrical safety and take the time to understand and pass on the risks.

UK Power Networks is urging Sussex parents to remind their children about the dangers of playing near high voltage electricity as the half-term break approaches. SUS-221102-145458001

“You should never enter a substation site to retrieve anything, be it a ball or even something more valuable like a dropped phone, because nothing is more costly than serious injury or even death.

“Children may also be tempted to use a substation site as a hiding place or den when the fact is they are not a place for some half-term fun.

“We also want people to be aware of their surroundings when kite flying or tree climbing as there is also the risks posed by overhead power lines. Power lines can carry anything from 230 volts to 132,000 volts and even coming into contact with the lowest voltage cables can be fatal.”

The company, which distributes electricity to 8.3 million homes and businesses across London, the South East and East of England, has a range of safety advice and videos on its website.

The main concern is children climbing over substation fences and people are also advised to ‘Look Out and Look Up’ if flying kites or climbing trees near overhead power lines as contact with electricity can be fatal.