Sussex patients and pupils to benefit from over £212 million funding for repairs to schools and hospitals

Patients and pupils in the South East are set to benefit from over £212 million in funding for essential repairs and upgrades to schools and hospitals.

This investment addresses long-standing maintenance issues that have left many buildings in poor condition.

More than £125 million will be allocated to 81 NHS sites—including hospitals, mental health units, and ambulance services—to fix problems such as leaking pipes, faulty electrical systems, and poor ventilation.

These repairs aim to reduce cancellations of operations and appointments caused by building failures. Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s John Radcliffe and Horton General hospitals, for example, will receive upgrades to their backup electrical supply after critical failures last year.

Over £87 million will be spent on urgent repairs at 109 schools and sixth forms. Projects include fixing crumbling roofs and removing dangerous asbestos to ensure children learn in safe, warm environments.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Parents expect their children to learn in a safe warm environment. It’s what children deserve, and it is what we are delivering."

The funding forms part of the government’s Plan for Change, aimed at addressing years of underinvestment in public infrastructure.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting said: “A decade and a half of underinvestment left hospitals crumbling, with burst pipes flooding emergency departments, faulty electrical systems shutting down operating theatres, and mothers giving birth in outdated facilities that lack basic dignity."

The repairs will begin during the 2025–2026 financial year, with the first upgrades expected to start this summer. Schools such as Dartford Grammar have already benefited from similar investments, replacing outdated boilers with more energy-efficient systems to provide warm classrooms for pupils and staff.

Simon Corben, Director and Head of Profession for NHS Estates and Facilities at NHS England, said: “Too many buildings have been allowed to fall into disrepair, putting patient safety and staff working conditions at risk.

"It is now vital that NHS England and local leaders deliver—every pound must be spent wisely, with clear accountability and a laser focus on improving frontline care.”

In Sussex, more than £24 million is being invested in critical maintenance and improvements across key NHS facilities.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust will receive £8.55 million to upgrade Conquest Hospital and Eastbourne District General Hospital. The work will focus on improving the external and internal building fabric and fixtures, electrical systems, fixed and plant equipment, and fire safety measures.

Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is allocated £1.4 million to enhance energy systems at Queen Victoria Hospital.

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust will receive £120,000 to carry out internal building improvements and lift upgrades at Brighton General Hospital and Chailey Clinical Services.

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is set to be awarded £2.3 million to improve external building fabric, energy and heating systems, lifts, fire safety, and roofing across multiple sites including Mill View Hospital, Conquest Hospital, Swandean Hospital, Amberstone Hospital, Hove Polyclinic, and Meadowfield Hospital.

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust will benefit from £11.75 million to upgrade electrical and ventilation systems, internal building fabric and fixtures, and fire safety at Worthing Hospital, St Richard's Hospital, Princess Royal Hospital, and Royal Sussex County Hospital.

These investments form part of a broader government plan to modernise healthcare infrastructure and ensure NHS buildings are safe, efficient, and fit for purpose.

The schools in Sussex getting funding includes The College of Richard Collyer in Horsham, which will receive support for urgent boiler replacements, as part of the government’s Condition Improvement Fund for 2025 to 2026. In East Sussex, Beacon Academy has secured funding for the second phase of a flat roof replacement project, while Oakwood Primary Academy in Eastbourne will benefit from urgent fire safety improvements. Hailsham Community College is also set to receive funding for the first phase of its fire compliance project. Additionally, Seaford Head School in Lewes will carry out fire improvement works with the newly allocated funds. These projects reflect a broader effort to address critical maintenance and safety needs across school buildings in the region.

You can find the full list of NHS sites getting the funding here: Estates Safety Fund: 2025 to 2026 - GOV.UK

You can find the full list of education sites getting the funding here: Condition Improvement Fund: 2025 to 2026 outcome - GOV.UK