Sussex photographer captures amazing pictures of Kingfisher

By Andy Hemsley
Published 7th Aug 2025, 11:05 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 11:06 BST
Bexhill based photographer Jeff Penfold managed to capture these superb pictures of a Kingfisher in flight and with a frog it had caught.

Jeff, who is well-known known for his wildlife pictures, says he took the pictures at Warnham Nature Reserve near Horsham.

He said: “I then made a quick visit to Knepp estate to see the white storks but they were totally elusive.”

Jeff uses his photographic skills to create picture calendars which are sold each year to raise money for Sussex based good cause Charity for Kids. The charity helps provide support and specialised equipment for children who have a life-threatening or terminal illness.

His calendars have raised thousands of pounds for the charity over the years and will be launched later this month. This year he is producing three calendars, Natures best, Sun, Sea and Skies and Bexhill-on Sea, all featuring Sussex scenes.

Kingfisher

1. Kingfisher

Kingfisher Photo: supplied

Kingfisher

2. Kingfisher

Kingfisher Photo: supplied

Kingfisher

3. Kingfisher

Kingfisher Photo: supplied

Kingfisher

4. Kingfisher

Kingfisher Photo: supplied

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Sussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice