Sussex photographer captures amazing pictures of Kingfisher

Jeff, who is well-known known for his wildlife pictures, says he took the pictures at Warnham Nature Reserve near Horsham.

He said: “I then made a quick visit to Knepp estate to see the white storks but they were totally elusive.”

Jeff uses his photographic skills to create picture calendars which are sold each year to raise money for Sussex based good cause Charity for Kids. The charity helps provide support and specialised equipment for children who have a life-threatening or terminal illness.

His calendars have raised thousands of pounds for the charity over the years and will be launched later this month. This year he is producing three calendars, Natures best, Sun, Sea and Skies and Bexhill-on Sea, all featuring Sussex scenes.

1 . Kingfisher Kingfisher Photo: supplied

