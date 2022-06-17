Sussex Police and Horsham District Council monitoring travellers in Woodstock Close Play Park

A number of traveller caravans were spotted on the playing fields in North Horsham around Woodstock Close Play Park on Wednesday (June 15) evening.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “I can confirm that we are aware and monitoring the situation. We are also in communication with the local council.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham District Council said the police served a Notice of Direction to the encampment on behalf of WSCC Gypsy and Traveller team yesterday evening.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “I can confirm that we are aware and monitoring the situation. We are also in communication with the local council.”

A Horsham District Council spokesperson said: "Sussex Police are serving a Notice of Direction to the encampment on behalf of WSCC Gypsy and Traveller team this evening.

"This strengthens their position should they decide that they need to use their powers under S61 and move them on."

Section 61 gives police the power to direct an encampment to leave once the landowner has made reasonable steps to remove the occupants.