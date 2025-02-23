Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after 18-year-old hospitalised in Brighton collision

Police officers were called to reports of a dark blue Ford Fiesta hitting a parked car and a van on Braybon Avenue just after 5.20am earlier today (February 23).

An 18-year-old man, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition.

The other occupants in the vehicle reported minor injuries, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.

Officers are investigating the full circumstances of the incident and have issued an appeal for information or dash cam footage.

"If you have any information or footage, please email [email protected] quoting Operation Longlands,” a spokesperson has said.

1 . Police appeal for information after serious collision in Brighton Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Police appeal for information after serious collision in Brighton Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Police appeal for information after serious collision in Brighton Police appeal for information after serious collision in Brighton Photo: Eddie Mitchell