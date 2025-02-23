Photo: Eddie MitchellPhoto: Eddie Mitchell
Sussex Police appeal for witnesses after 18-year-old hospitalised in Brighton collision

By Connor Gormley
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 13:27 BST
A road traffic collision in Brighton which hospitalised an 18-year-old man has sparked a police appeal for information today (February 23).

Police officers were called to reports of a dark blue Ford Fiesta hitting a parked car and a van on Braybon Avenue just after 5.20am earlier today (February 23).

An 18-year-old man, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition.

The other occupants in the vehicle reported minor injuries, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.

Officers are investigating the full circumstances of the incident and have issued an appeal for information or dash cam footage.

"If you have any information or footage, please email [email protected] quoting Operation Longlands,” a spokesperson has said.

