Sussex police appeal for witnesses after burglary takes place near Chichester
A burglary near Chichester has sparked a police appeal for witnesses, a spokesperson said.
Police officers were called to reports that the The Victoria Inn, in West Marden, had been broken into, on January 26, at about 7am.
Officers have since released a photo of the man they wish to speak to, asking anyone who recognises him, or who has any information which might help the ongoing investigation, to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 325 of 26/01.