Sussex Police arrest wanted man

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 8th Mar 2025, 16:48 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 11:11 BST
The police have arrested a wanted man in Sussex.

Sussex Police has confirmed that ‘previously wanted’ Connor Godfrey ‘has been located’.

It follows an appeal shared on Saturday (March 8) to help find the 26-year-old, who was wanted on recall to prison. Police said Godfrey was known to frequent Brighton city centre.

A Sussex Police update on Tuesday evening (March 11) read: “We can confirm that previously wanted Connor Godfrey has been located.

Sussex Police has confirmed that a ‘previously wanted’ man ‘has been located’. (Stock image / National World)placeholder image
“It follows an appeal shared on Saturday to help find the 26-year-old, wanted on recall to prison.

“He was arrested by our colleagues [at] Kent Police. Officers have thanked the public for their help to locate him.”

