Sussex Police arrest wanted man
Sussex Police has confirmed that ‘previously wanted’ Connor Godfrey ‘has been located’.
It follows an appeal shared on Saturday (March 8) to help find the 26-year-old, who was wanted on recall to prison. Police said Godfrey was known to frequent Brighton city centre.
A Sussex Police update on Tuesday evening (March 11) read: “We can confirm that previously wanted Connor Godfrey has been located.
“He was arrested by our colleagues [at] Kent Police. Officers have thanked the public for their help to locate him.”