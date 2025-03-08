The police have arrested a wanted man in Sussex.

Sussex Police has confirmed that ‘previously wanted’ Connor Godfrey ‘has been located’.

It follows an appeal shared on Saturday (March 8) to help find the 26-year-old, who was wanted on recall to prison. Police said Godfrey was known to frequent Brighton city centre.

A Sussex Police update on Tuesday evening (March 11) read: “We can confirm that previously wanted Connor Godfrey has been located.

“He was arrested by our colleagues [at] Kent Police. Officers have thanked the public for their help to locate him.”