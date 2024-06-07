Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police Cadet Leaders have shared their experiences via Sussex Police as part of National Volunteers’ Week (June 3-9).

Sussex Police said they wanted to highlight the work of their Special Constables, Community Speedwatch volunteers and Police Support Volunteers during the week's 40th anniversary.

Police said the force is recognising the work of Cadet leaders too for providing insights into policing to 156 teenage Cadets.

People can find out about volunteering at www.sussex.police.uk or by emailing [email protected].

Jayne Bright has been a Cadet leader in Mid Sussex for seven years. Photo: Sussex Police

Police highlighted Jayne Bright, who has been a Cadet leader in Mid Sussex for seven years. They said the Mid Sussex unit won Cadet Unit of the Year for Sussex Police this year.

Jayne said: "I’ve always been keen on supporting young people and became aware that the Mid Sussex Unit was potentially going to close due to lack of leaders. I got in touch with the NPT Inspector. I’ve never looked back and have been attending ever since. I love it. I’m sure I get as much out of it as the cadets do. We arrange for guest speakers and visits so the cadets learn first-hand about the wider force, including visits from the Camera Safety Team, Cyber Security team, Roads Policing Unit officers, Tactical Firearms Unit, and Gatwick.

“We talk about all the roles within policing and the many different career paths available, as well as life skills such as taking pride in their appearance with uniform preparation and boot polishing, teamwork, discipline, and improving their self-confidence.

“When they join, they are often shy. Many will barely make eye contact or answer any questions, some struggle with confidence and other issues but by the time they leave us aged 18, they are leading sessions, giving presentations, often going on to university, and have made friends with people they would never have met otherwise.”

PC Brett Robinson was a Police Cadet before joining Sussex Police. Photo: Sussex Police

Sussex Police also highlighted Brighton and Hove leader PC Brett Robinson, who was a Police Cadet before joining the force.

He said: “When I first joined the Brighton and Hove Cadet Unit in 2019, it came as a shock to the system to prepare lessons to a large group of kids I barely knew. It felt like I was actually learning with the cadets as I was going through training at Lewes Headquarters as a Police Constable at the time. Fast-forward five years and it is definitely one of the best decisions I have ever made.”

He said: “The cadets allow us to engage with communities we may not usually deal with. We attend a range of events such as helping out at the Brighton Marathon, raising money for the Sussex Police Charitable Trust, and supporting policing such as by working on a Fraud Prevention project for young people in Sussex.”

