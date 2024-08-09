Sussex Police 'concerned for welfare' for 13 year-old missing from Eastbourne

Kelsie 13, was last seen on Wednesday, August 7 afternoon.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Kelsie is 5’ 6” and of medium build, with brown medium length curly hair. She was last seen wearing a long black vest-top style dress, black and green Nike Air Force trainers, a grey Nike Tech fleece jumper and carrying a large grey bag.

"Kelsie is believed to have travelled to the Croydon area and is known to frequent London Victoria railway station.

"Officers are concerned for her welfare.

"If you see her or know where she is call 999 and quote Sussex Police serial 1762 of 07/08.”