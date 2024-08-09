Sussex Police 'concerned for welfare' for 13 year-old missing from Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 07:05 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 07:20 GMT
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 13 year-old girl missing from Eastbourne.

Kelsie 13, was last seen on Wednesday, August 7 afternoon.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Kelsie is 5’ 6” and of medium build, with brown medium length curly hair. She was last seen wearing a long black vest-top style dress, black and green Nike Air Force trainers, a grey Nike Tech fleece jumper and carrying a large grey bag.

"Kelsie is believed to have travelled to the Croydon area and is known to frequent London Victoria railway station.

"Officers are concerned for her welfare.

"If you see her or know where she is call 999 and quote Sussex Police serial 1762 of 07/08.”

Kelsie 13, was last seen on Wednesday, August 7 afternoon. Picture: Sussex Police

1. 454693721_904543175042331_9190787477120279199_n.jpg

Kelsie 13, was last seen on Wednesday, August 7 afternoon. Picture: Sussex Police Photo: Sussex Police

Related topics:Sussex PoliceNikeLondon Victoria
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice