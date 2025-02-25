Sussex Police ‘concerned for welfare’ for missing woman

Sussex Police said that Charlotte, 36, was last seen in Newhaven just before 4pm on Tuesday, February 25.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently searching for 36-year-old Charlotte, who is missing from Seaford.

“Charlotte was last seen in Newhaven just before 4pm today (Tuesday 25 February) and concerns are growing for her welfare.

“She is average height, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffer style jacket with black and white cuffs, dark coloured trousers and white trainers.

"If you see Charlotte or know where she is, please call 999 quoting serial 766 of 25/02.”

