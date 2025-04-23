Sussex Police ‘concerned for welfare’ of 20 year-old missing in Eastbourne

Officers have said that Isabelle, 20, was last seen leaving an address in Eastbourne on Wednesday, April 23.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently seeking to locate Isabelle who is missing in Eastbourne.

"The 20-year-old was last seen leaving an address in the town this morning (23 April).

"Isabelle is 4'9", with long dark hair, and was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded top, grey jogging bottoms, and black trainers.

"She has links to the Eastbourne and Lewes areas.

"Officers are concerned for her welfare.

"Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 999 and quote serial 262 of 23/04.”