Sussex Police concerned for welfare of missing Seaford man

Police are concerned for the welfare of 49-year-old Martin Yorwarth – who was last seen leaving his home address in the town on Tuesday (June 7).

Police described Martin as white, 6’ 2” and of large build.

He is bald and has a dark brown/grey goatee, police said.

According to police, Martin was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue Regatta branded raincoat and brown boots.

He is known to have links to Newhaven, as well as Suffolk and Essex, police said.

Anyone who sees Martin, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, is urged by police to contact them online, or via calling 101, quoting serial 1341 of 07/06.