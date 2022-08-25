Sussex Police donates £10,000 to rape crisis charity Survivors' Network

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Survivors’ Network offers counselling, guidance and support to victims of sexual abuse and violence at locations across Sussex, as well as online.

The funding will go towards improvements building adaptations and improvements to a new space in Brighton’s Prestonville Road, to improve accessibility for people with physical disabilities, IT equipment for practitioners to use with clients and tablets for counsellors to conduct online sessions.

Jay Breslaw, CEO of Survivors’ Network, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this money from Sussex Police which will enable us to continue our work supporting survivors of sexual violence and abuse of all ages and genders across Sussex.

Sussex Police has donated £10,000 to rape crisis charity Survivors’ Network to increase access to vital support services for victims of sexual abuse and violence. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“This money will help us to provide support to clients who do not usually access our services due to accessibility issues as we know that the scale and prevalence of sexual violence and abuse is far beyond clients who currently reach out to us.

“Our current five-year strategy recognises that we need to do better in listening to communities and in making our services more accessible and this is a great step on the way.

“We are grateful to Sussex Police for this generous grant and for their ongoing commitment to partnership working.”

Superintendent Adele Tucknott, Sussex Police’s lead for violence against women and girls, said: “Sexual violence and abuse affects people from all corners of society and it is vital that everybody has access to support services.

“Survivors’ Network carries out so much important work and is an essential partner in our commitment to supporting victims of sex offences – alongside our relentless pursuit of perpetrators and proactive prevention activity to keep the public safe.

“As a force we are pleased to be able to support such a deserving cause and will continue to work closely with Survivors’ Network and other community partners to ensure victims of crime in Sussex receive the help they need.”

This donation has been made from Sussex Police’s Police Property Act Fund (PPAF), which supports local charitable and community organisations carrying out projects in Sussex.