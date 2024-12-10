Armed officers may be seen at festive events in Sussex, the police have said.

Sussex Police issued an advisory statement on social media this afternoon (Tuesday, December 10).

"While you are out and about at events across Sussex in the festive period, you may see our armed officers on foot patrol,” the post read.

"We appreciate that this can be an alarming sight, which is why we wanted to take the time to reassure you that these are part of routine foot patrols to deter serious criminality and not in response to any particular threat.

Armed police officers may be seen at festive events in Sussex. Photo: Sussex Police

“Our officers are more than happy to speak to you when out and about if you have any worries or concerns, and our main objective is to keep the communities of Sussex safe.”

Surrey Police issued the same warning last week – but took the step to disable comments on social media.

The force explained: “Our well-meaning post has unfortunately been used as an opportunity to be purposefully divisive and inflammatory.

"This has a direct impact on demand into our contact centre and can prevent those who need to access our services via our digital channels from doing so in a timely way.”