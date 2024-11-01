Sussex Police hold day of action in Worthing - 'we see spikes of crime across the rail network'
The day of action focused on engaging with the community, local businesses as well as preventing and deterring crime in Worthing, specifically near the train station.
Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter spoke to Sussex World about the police our response to anti-social behaviour and how their work coincides with partners to ensure residents feel safe and are safe in the area.
Sarah Leadbeatter said: “What we're looking to do is to engage with people that are using the rail network, to engage with members of public and local businesses, to understand what their perception is of crime and to also understand what's going on locally.
"We do see spikes of crime occur, we do see it across the rail network.
"We had some particular issues in Barnham over the summer, and it's things like anti-social behaviour, criminal damage, violent offences, and for some of the local businesses, it's things like theft and shoplifting.”
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “It’s important to see a policing presence in an area like this. You get so many people coming through the stations and as part of a multi-agency response it’s not just police it’s the council and the British Transport Police and officers too.”