Detective Inspector Mehdi Fallahi has been chosen to represent Sussex Police alongside colleagues from forces across England and Wales to line part of the route in central London.

He said it will be ‘an honour of a lifetime’ to ‘perform one final duty in service’ of the late Queen on Monday (September 19).

DI Fallahi added: “I know Her Majesty’s lifetime of public service will continue to inspire generations to come.

“I still recall every single word of my attestation where I took an oath of allegiance to the Crown and have been immensely proud, privileged and honoured to have been able to serve under the Queen’s reign.

"As an aspiring leader, watching Her Majesty lead our country and the commonwealth with kindness, compassion and selflessness has been a true inspiration.”

Sussex Police said Monday ‘will be a sombre day for our nation’ as, after seven decades of service, Her Majesty The Queen will be laid to rest.

The force said it was ‘honoured’ that one of its officers was chosen to take part in the historic event.

Detective Inspector Mehdi Fallahi has been chosen to represent Sussex Police alongside colleagues from forces across England and Wales to line part of the route in central London. Photo: Sussex Police

DI Fallahi started his career with Sussex Police in 1999 as a special constable, eventually becoming a police constable in 2002.

He is currently a detective inspector in our multi-agency safeguarding hubs, helping protect ‘some of the most vulnerable people in our community’ after ‘often harrowing experiences’.

He added: “While paying tribute to our Queen’s memory and honouring her life of service, I will have in my mind every colleague who has worked tirelessly over the last week.

"I am truly honoured to be representing Sussex Police on their behalf.”