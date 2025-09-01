Sussex Police is the best performing force in the country for 999 call handling

Sussex Police has once again topped the charts when it comes to answering 999 calls.

Over the past 90 days, Sussex Police has been the best performing force in the country for 999 call handling.

"This ranking is based on both the time taken to answer emergency calls and the proportion of calls that are answered within the national target of 10 seconds and under," a police spokesperson said.

"Despite the increased demand seen over the summer period, performance has stayed consistently high."

Police said more than 95 per cent of 999 calls have been answered with the national target time, while fewer than five per cent of non-emergency 101 calls have been abandoned.

Chief Superintendent Rachel Glenton, head of contact, command and control, said: “I am incredibly proud of our teams who have worked tirelessly to achieve this result. This result is not only thanks to the improvements we have made to our control room, but more importantly our dedicated call handlers. We work 24 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure every call is heard.

“Our commitment to answering calls swiftly reflects our dedication to keeping people in Sussex safe.”