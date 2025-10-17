Sussex Police issue statement on flag raising - 'Some people feel intimidated'

With recent flag-raising seen throughout England, Sussex Police have released a statement.

The statement from Sussex Police read: “We are aware of the recent increase in the displaying of flags across Sussex and the impact it is having on our communities.

"Recognising there are varied motivations for people’s decisions to display flags, we cannot ignore that their presence is creating different feelings amongst the public.

"We know from our ongoing community engagement, some people feel intimidated and targeted – not by the flag itself, but by the perceived motivation for its display.

"For these reasons, we would like to provide clarity on the police response so the public understand our position.

"Attaching any item, be that a flag or other display, to a lamppost or other street furniture is an offence under the Highways Act.

"Sussex Police will not remove flags from the highway as this is the responsibility of either the local authority or highways agency.

"In circumstances where people are found to be affixing flags to a lamppost or other street furniture, officers will make them aware of the relevant legislation and warn them they may be subject to further enforcement action.

"We will continue to attend any incidents where there is intimidation or threats made towards those employed to remove the flags, or where other allegations about criminal activity such as criminal damage are made.

"We are clear that we will not tolerate violent, threatening or intimidatory behaviour and we will respond to and investigate such matters with proportionate action taken where there is a legal basis to do so.” Sussex Police added that they will respond to any concerns in a fair and balanced way.

They concluded by stating: “We remain committed to working closely with local councils and political leaders as they seek to build improved community cohesion.”