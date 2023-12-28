Sussex Police issue update amid 'urgent search' for missing young woman
Sussex Police has issued an update after a young woman was reported missing this week.
The police force launched an urgent appeal on Wednesday night (December 27) after a 22-year-old woman, named as Georgia, was reported missing from Brighton.
Police asked anyone who sees Georgia – or knows where she is – to call 999.
In an update on Thursday morning, a police spokesperson said: “Good news – 22-year-old Georgia, who had been reported missing in Brighton, has been found safe.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and helped us find her.”