BREAKING

Sussex Police issue update amid 'urgent search' for missing young woman

Sussex Police has issued an update after a young woman was reported missing this week.
By Sam Morton
Published 28th Dec 2023, 08:44 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 09:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The police force launched an urgent appeal on Wednesday night (December 27) after a 22-year-old woman, named as Georgia, was reported missing from Brighton.

Police asked anyone who sees Georgia – or knows where she is – to call 999.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an update on Thursday morning, a police spokesperson said: “Good news – 22-year-old Georgia, who had been reported missing in Brighton, has been found safe.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and helped us find her.”

Related topics:Sussex PolicePoliceBrighton