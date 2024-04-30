Sussex Police issue urgent appeal for 13 year-old missing from Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bianca, 13, was last seen in Eastbourne on Monday, April 29.

In a statement a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Bianca, aged 13, who has been reported missing from Eastbourne?

"She was last seen in the town at 6.40pm on Monday (April 29).

"Bianca is 4'6" with long brown hair with highlights. She has a nose piercing and white nails, she was last seen wearing a light grey jumper and black Nike shorts.