Sussex Police issue urgent appeal for 13 year-old missing from Eastbourne
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 13 year-old missing from Eastbourne.
Bianca, 13, was last seen in Eastbourne on Monday, April 29.
In a statement a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Bianca, aged 13, who has been reported missing from Eastbourne?
"She was last seen in the town at 6.40pm on Monday (April 29).
"Bianca is 4'6" with long brown hair with highlights. She has a nose piercing and white nails, she was last seen wearing a light grey jumper and black Nike shorts.
“Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 1161 of 29/04.”
