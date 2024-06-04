Sussex Police issue urgent appeal for 17 year-old missing from Hastings

Jane, 17, is missing from Hastings and police say that she has links to both Newhaven and Bexhill.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find 17-year-old Jane, who is missing from Hastings?

"She is about 5’7”, of slim build, with long dyed blonde hair which she wears in a bun or ponytail. She also has braces.

"Jane was last seen wearing light blue leggings and a matching top, fluffy sliders, white socks, and carrying a black handbag.

"She also has links to Newhaven and Bexhill.

"Please report it online or call 101 if you have any information to help us find her, quoting serial 94 of 31/05.”