Sussex Police issue urgent appeal for 75 year-old missing from Brighton

Sussex Police have raised their concerns for the welfare of Heather, 75, who is missing from Brighton.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Heather, who is missing from Brighton.

"Heather is 75, of slim build, has grey shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a grey wool coat, green jumper, black trousers and black skechers shoes.

"She is believed to still be in the Brighton and was last seen in Eastern Road area, travelling on foot.