Sussex Police issue urgent appeal for missing 16 year-old – officers ‘concerned for his welfare’

Police said that Layton, 16, was last seen in Bognor on Monday, December 9

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Layton who has been reported missing from Bognor?

"The 16-year-old was last seen at about midday on Monday, December 9.

"He has links to the East Sussex area including in Eastbourne, Hastings, Bexhill and in Brighton and Hove.

"Officers are concerned for his welfare.

"Layton is 6' and slim, it is not known what he was last wearing.

"Anyone who sees Layton or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 999 and quote reference 47240240557.”