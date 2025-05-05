Sussex police issue urgent appeal for missing mother and son

Sam Pole
Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 5th May 2025, 13:35 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent public appeal for a mother and son who have gone missing.

Police have said that Annacelle, 26, and her son Rickwell, seven, are missing from Crawley.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for Annacelle, 26, and her son Rickwell, seven, who are missing from Crawley.

"Can you help us find them?

"Please share and contact us online or via 101 if you have any information on their whereabouts, quoting serial 275 of 30/04.”

