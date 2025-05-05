Sussex police issue urgent appeal for missing mother and son

Police have said that Annacelle, 26, and her son Rickwell, seven, are missing from Crawley.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for Annacelle, 26, and her son Rickwell, seven, who are missing from Crawley.

"Can you help us find them?

"Please share and contact us online or via 101 if you have any information on their whereabouts, quoting serial 275 of 30/04.”