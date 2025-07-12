Sussex Police issue urgent appeal to help locate missing teenager

Sam Pole
Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2025, 10:50 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal to help locate a teenager who has been reported missing.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Alfie, a 14-year-old who is missing from Crowhurst.

"Alfie is 5'9" and has dark blond short hair. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt, black Nike Air Force 1 trainers and sunglasses with a chameleon tint.

"As well as in Battle, Alfie has links to Eastbourne, Hastings, Burwash, Etchingham, Crawley and East Grinstead. He is also known to travel into London.

"If you see Alfie, we ask you make a report to police. Call 101 quoting reference 998 of 11/07.”

