Sussex Police issue urgent appeal to help locate missing teenager
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal to help locate a teenager who has been reported missing.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Alfie, a 14-year-old who is missing from Crowhurst.
"Alfie is 5'9" and has dark blond short hair. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt, black Nike Air Force 1 trainers and sunglasses with a chameleon tint.
"As well as in Battle, Alfie has links to Eastbourne, Hastings, Burwash, Etchingham, Crawley and East Grinstead. He is also known to travel into London.
"If you see Alfie, we ask you make a report to police. Call 101 quoting reference 998 of 11/07.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.