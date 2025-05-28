Sussex Police issue urgent public appeal for missing teenager

Police have reported that Lilly, 15, was last seen on Saturday, May 24 at 2.55pm.
The teenager has links to Hastings, St Leonards, Bexhill, Sidley and Eastbourne, police added.
A police spokesperson added: “Lilly is 5’ 6”, with dark shoulder length hair and has a tongue piercing.
"If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, please phone 101 quoting serial 87 of 25/05.”
