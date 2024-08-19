Sussex Police issue warning to road users following collision in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police have issued a warning following to road users in Eastbourne following collisions in the town.

Sussex Police announced that patrols took place in Eastbourne on Monday, August 19 following ‘a number of road traffic accidents in the last few weeks’.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Following a number of road traffic accidents in the last few weeks, we thought it would be a timely reminder to highlight the leading causes of serious injury and death on the roads of Sussex each year.

"This afternoon officers have been up along Beachy Head and surrounding roads, conducting high-visibility patrols to act as a deterrent, as well as spending time speaking to drivers highlighting our road safety and driver awareness campaign ‘Operation Downsway’; highlighting the fatal 5 driving offences, and offering road users advice on keeping safe on the roads.

"Please take care out on the roads, watch your speed along our coastal roads, limits are there for the safety of everyone.”

Sussex Police also confirmed that residents can expect an increase in patrols and enforcement activities.

The spokesperson added: "Each year we sadly see a number of both serious and fatal accidents across Sussex, with almost all attributed to drivers committing at least one of the #fatal5 driving offences.

“These are, speeding, drink and drug driving, not wearing a seat belt and using a mobile phone while driving.

“Throughout the Summer residents can continue to expect to see an increase in both Police enforcement activities and patrols with the objective to not only reassure our communities, but also to increase public confidence in local policing through road safety activities.

“Report driving or road related offences to us at the time online, or by calling 101.

“In an emergency or serious RTA always call 999.”